An African diet can do wonders for a person's health

Doctors and scientists have previously lauded the Mediterranean diet for its health benefits but new research suggests that African food – packed with grains, root vegetables and leafy greens – could be better at preventing illnesses such as cardiovascular disease and even some cancers.

Dutch scientists recruited two dozen people to follow an African diet and it was found to significantly reduce inflammation in the body.

It was also discovered that the diet had a "long-lasting" impact on helping the body fight off bacteria and viruses, potentially slowing the ageing process.

Dr. Quirjin de Mast, of Radboud University in Nijmegen, said: "Previous research has focused on other traditional diets, such as the Japanese or Mediterranean diet.

"However, there is just as much to learn from traditional African diets, especially now, as lifestyles in many African regions are rapidly changing and lifestyle diseases are increasing.

"The African diet includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains, and fermented foods.

"Our study highlights the benefits of these traditional food products for inflammation and metabolic processes in the body."