Early signs of Alzheimer's disease could surface decades before patients spot signs of memory loss.

Signs of Alzheimer's disease appear decades in advance of memory loss

Scientists have found that the illness - the most common type of dementia - develops in phases and begins to afflict people by "stealth".

The new study revealed that spatial awareness issues, like having trouble with a sat nav or standing awkwardly close to somebody, are the earliest warning signs and strike up to 20 years before traditional symptoms appear.

Boffins at the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle examined the post-mortem brains of 84 Alzheimer's patients and uncovered evidence of early brain cell death well before the damage was visible on scans.

Dr. Igor Camargo Fontana, director of scientific conference programming at Alzheimer's Association, told Science Focus of the findings: "The disease's long pre-symptomatic and silent period creates opportunities for early detection, early intervention and even prevention of dementia symptoms."