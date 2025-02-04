Apes can intuitively 'read minds' like humans.

The ability to understand what someone else is thinking is a complex skill that humans only begin to use from the age of three but convincing new evidence has emerged that bonobos also have the trait as they were able to acquire tasty treats by reading human minds.

Three bonobos - Kanzi, aged 43, Nyota, aged 25 and 13-year-old Teco - in Iowa worked with a researcher to get half a grape, a chunk of apple, a peanut and some Cheerios.

The food was hidden under one of three cups by a second person and the researcher didn't always know where the treat was because they had a large cardboard barrier in front of them.

The primates were able to tell when the researcher had not seen which cup the food was underneath and would eagerly point to its location.

Dr. Chris Krupenye, senior author of the study at Johns Hopkins University, said: "The ability to sense gaps in one another's knowledge is at the heart of our most sophisticated social behaviours, central to the ways we cooperate, communicate and work together strategically.

"Because this so-called theory of mind supports many of the capacities that make humans unique, like teaching and language, many believe it is absent from animals.

"But this work demonstrates the rich mental foundations that humans and other apes share - and suggests that these abilities evolved millions of years ago in our common ancestors."