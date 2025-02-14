Babies "react more favourably" to the smell of food their mothers eat at the end of their pregnancy.

Research led by Durham University revealed that newborns showed a positive emotional response to the scent of foods they had been exposed to in the womb.

Experts analysed the facial expressions of 32 three-week-old babies in the UK whose mothers had regularly taken kale or carrot powder when pregnant.

It was revealed that tots who had been exposed to carrot capsules ingested by their mothers reacted favourably to the smell of the orange vegetable, with the results showing the same trend for babies exposed to kale.

The team found that there was an increased frequency of "laughter-face" responses and a decreased frequency of "cry-face" reactions to the smell that the babies had experienced before birth.

Professor Nadja Reissland, lead author of the study, said: "Potentially this means we could encourage babies to react more positively towards green vegetables, for example, by exposing them to these foods during pregnancy."