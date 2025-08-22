Holidaymakers have been warned not to enter the sea in Spain amid killer blue dragons.

Beach in Guardamar del Segura

Swimming was banned along a seven-mile stretch of coast around Guardamar del Segura, north of Torrevieja, after one of the creatures was spotted.

Blue Dragons - described as "the most beautiful killer in the ocean" - have a potentially fatal sting.

Also known as Glaucus atlanticus - a type of sea slug that measures 3 cm - its sting causes symptoms, such as nausea, pain, vomiting and acute allergic contact dermatitis.

The creatures - which are found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans - "swallow a little air bubble" so they can float on the ocean surface.

After a red flag was given on August 20, Jose Luis Saez, the mayor of Guardamar del Segura, said in an X post: "Bathing is prohibited following the appearance on Vivers Beach of two specimens of Glaucus atlanticus, known as the Blue Dragon."

He added that people "should stay away from this animal because of its sting".

On August 21, Mr. Saez said the warning was now yellow - marking the end of the "special surveillance operation".