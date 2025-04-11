Heavy drinking more than doubles somebody's risk of brain damage.

Frequent drinking raises a person's risk of brain damage

Experts in Brazil have discovered that those who drink eight or more alcoholic drinks per week had an increased risk of brain lesions associated with memory and thinking problems.

Published online by the journal Neurology, the study explains that heavy drinking causes hyaline arteriolosclerosis, which is when small blood vessels narrow and become thick and stiff - making it hard for blood to flow and damaging the brain over time.

Dr. Alberto Fernando Oliveira Justo, lead author of the study at the University of Sao Paulo Medical School, said: "Heavy alcohol consumption is a major global health concern linked to increased health problems and death.

"We looked at how alcohol affects the brain as people get older.

"Our research shows that heavy alcohol consumption is damaging to the brain, which can lead to memory and thinking problems."