A boy became the world's youngest motivational speaker at three years old.

Caleb Stewart is the world's youngest motivational speaker

Caleb Stewart, who is now 11, got the record after he delivered his first speech on the importance of self-belief as a tot.

Remembering that moment in ALARM International Church in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2018, the youngster - who mastered reading when he was two years old - said: "Everyone stood up for me and I felt proud of myself.

"It felt really good to see how I made an impact and inspired everyone."

He added: "If I can do it, [other kids] can do it too!"

Caleb was given the nickname Master Caleb by an elder at his church who called him the 'Master of Reading'.

As well as churches, he speaks in schools and to community leaders about the importance of having ambitions, encouraging people to believe in themselves and the importance of reading.

He memorises his speeches after writing them by picking a topic, breaking his thoughts into segments, then putting them together to study.

Asked what Caleb's top tip is for giving a speech, he said: "Be confident, be calm, and if you mess up, keep going. Speak loud and clear ."

When he grows up, Caleb dreams of becoming a teacher, as well as a motivational speaker and reading coach.

His goal is to start his own school to help other kids, just like his grandmother Valerie does with his motivational speaking and academic growth.