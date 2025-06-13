Breath can determine anxiety or depression.

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel said they were able to identify individuals based on their breathing patterns with 96.8 per cent accuracy

They declared nasal respiratory "fingerprints" can identify people as successfully as voice recognition.

The scientists could also see the link between the brain and breath to get an insight into people's mental and physical health.

Professor Noam Sobel, from the Weizmann Institute of Science, said: "We stumbled upon a completely new way to look at respiration.

“We consider this a brain readout."