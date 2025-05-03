A 115-year-old British woman has become the world's oldest person.

Oldest Living Person

Ethel Caterham reached the milestone after the passing of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas at the age of 116 on Wednesday (30.04.25).

Caterham, who lives at a care home in Surrey, was born on August 21 1909 and is the last surviving subject of Edward VII - the eldest son of Queen Victoria who reigned on the British throne from 1901 until 1910.

She has also lived through the sinking of the Titanic, the Russian Revolution and both World Wars.

Caterham celebrated her 115th birthday last August and credited her long life to "never arguing with anyone".

A spokesperson for Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home, where Catherham resides, said: "What an incredible milestone and a true testament to a life well-lived.

"Your strength, spirit and wisdom are an inspiration to us all. Here's to celebrating your remarkable journey."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

