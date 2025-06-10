A British woman claims she had an "incredible" encounter with a fleet of aliens whilst cycling alone at night.

Caron Ara spotted a metallic craft in Wiltshire (pictured)

Caron Ara rode her bike in Wiltshire, South West England, when she saw two "predominantly" light grey craft - with one having a shiny metallic silver design and the other being non-metallic.

The beings - which "observed" Caron "eight feet away behind nearby trees" - were described as "small and lightweight, with low-ceiling craft interiors".

It has been reported that some "turned invisible" when they were first seen, but they eventually "reappeared" and "interacted" with Caron.

The beings are said to have possessed "technology that defies known laws of physics".

This included "invisibility, shape-shifting, and extreme evasive capabilities".

Caron managed to film some of their craft, which "displayed manoeuvres, speeds, and G-forces that no human could withstand".

It was said the crafts were "tilted" on their sides and had "silent amber energy" that "powered" them.

It is not the first time Caron has had an encounter with a fleet of aliens; she once saw them watching fireworks on Guy Fawkes Night.

You can follow Caron Ara on X (@caron512) and on TikTok (@caron512) and subscribe to her YouTube channel (@caronara7307).