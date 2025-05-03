More than half of young people prefer being referred to by a nickname.

We Prefer Nicknames

Modern Brits have an average of three pet names and 56% of Gen Z admitted they prefer them to their real name, with 42% saying nicknames make them feel happy and 39% more loved when they are called by a different moniker.

And a huge 93% of those surveyed believe nicknames are a way of showing affection.

But the study of under 30s from Coca-Cola found pet name usage has changed over time, with Gen Z insisting they would never use the likes of “treacle” (38%), “snookums” (37%) , “chick” (35%) , “sugar” (31%), “old man” (30%), or “hon” (29%).

Instead, “bro” (53%), “mate” (44%), and “bestie” (35%) are the most popular terms of endearment with the younger generation, while other modern nicknames in the top 20 include "bae" (28%), king (12%0, and shawty (11%).

Charlotte Butt, Senior Marketing Manager from Coca-Cola, said: “Nicknames are more than just labels; they’re a shorthand for shared history, inside jokes and personal connections.

"They reflect the unique relationships between individuals and the evolution of language within friendship groups, that’s why we made sure to include terms of affection in our 'Share a Coke' range.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

