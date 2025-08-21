Brits spend over two days per year complaining about the weather.

Brits are always talking about the weather

Research conducted by the Met Office shows that British people live up to the cliche by spending 56.6 hours discussing the weather over the course of a year.

The study revealed that 60 per cent of Brits say that the weather is their topic of choice when it comes to small talk ahead of news, family and holidays.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "Weather has always helped bring people together and this research underlines how talking about the weather is more than a curiosity, but a necessity for many people.

"While a seemingly simple topic that binds us all together, the research shows how people are more interested in the inner workings of the weather than you might assume."

In the survey, the Met Office asked 1,190 British adults about their small-talk topics and it was revealed that the average person spends more than nine minutes chatting about the weather every day.

That adds up to over two days of discussion about the climate each year.