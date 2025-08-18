The Cambridge Dictionary has added a series of slang words.

English dictionary

"Delulu" is a play on "delusional", meaning "choosing to believe things that are not real".

"Skibidi" is "a word that can have different meanings, such as 'cool' or 'bad', or can be used with no real meaning as a joke".

The word "skibidi" gained global popularity after it was used in an animated YouTube series called Skibidi Toilet - human heads sticking out of the toilet bowl.

The word also featured on a necklace that North West, 12, gave to her mum, Kim Kardashian.

Other words that have made it into the Cambridge Dictionary include "tradwife" - a shortened version of "traditional wife"; a married woman who stays at home, cooking, cleaning and looks after her children.

"Mouse jiggler" has also made the cut, with it meaning a device or app that causes mouse movement and stops computers from entering sleep mode.

Printed in the dictionary is "inspo" - short for "inspiration"; something that inspires something new.

"Lewk" - a play on the word look; an unusual and impressive style, fashion or outfit choice - also appears.

"Delulu" - a shortened version of the word delusional, choosing to believe something that is not real - as well as "broligarchy"; a combination of "bro and oligarchy, referring to a rich and powerful group of men who have or want political influence, have also been added.

Colin McIntosh, lexical programme manager at the Cambridge Dictionary, said: "We only add words where we think they'll have staying power.

"Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary."