Men who eat a lot of carrots may increase their risk of erectile dysfunction

Researchers from Peking University Hospital in Beijing, China, found that those who like to munch on a large number of the orange vegetable are 60 per cent more likely to struggle to get their penis erect.

Carrots contain carotene - which gives the vegetable its orange colour and can be converted into vitamin A - and it helps to protect cells from being damaged.

However, Chinese scientists think carotene can have a negative effect on the body.

This is because they found the vegetable can impact a person's DNA, which, therefore, may cause damage to the inner lining of blood vessels.

A penis hardens and gets bigger when someone is sexually aroused due to the amount of blood filling it

A spokesperson for Peking University Hospital said: "Higher carotene levels were significantly associated with increased risk of erectile dysfunction.

"Further studies are needed to explore the precise mechanisms by which carotene influences erectile function and whether diet changes could mitigate this."