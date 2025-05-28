Cavemen had to put up with bedbugs.

A new study has found that the insects have been disturbing human sleep for the past 50,000 years - although populations only soared when humans left the caves behind and started forming cities approximately 13,000 years ago.

Research on the genetics of bedbugs found that the critters split into two lineages thousands of years ago, with one remaining on bats and the other adapting to bother sleeping people.

Data reveals that the bedbug association with humans "dates back potentially hundreds of thousands of years" and pinpoints the formation of primitive civilisations as the cause of the population boom for the pests.

Dr. Warren Booth, the study author from Virginia Tech, explained: "Modern humans moved out of caves about 60,000 years ago.

"There were bedbugs living in the caves with these humans, and when they moved out they took a subset of the population with them, so there's less genetic diversity in that human-associated lineage."