AI chatbots are now as smart as humans.

Robots are getting as clever as humans

Experts at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have revealed that two of the leading chatbots have now accomplished a major intelligence milestone.

Both GPT - which powers OpenAI's ChatGPT - and LLaMA – behind Meta AI on both WhatsApp and Facebook – have passed the Turing test.

The test was devised by British World War II codebreaker Alan Turing in 1950 and the 'imitation game' is a standard measure to assess the intelligence of a machine.

An AI passes the test when a human is unable to correctly differentiate between a response from another person and a response from the AI.

The UCSD experts said: "The results constitute the first empirical evidence that any artificial system passes a standard three-party Turing test.

"If interrogators are not able to reliably distinguish between a human and a machine, then the machine is said to have passed."