Chickpeas can lower cholesterol

Adding the pulses to a diet can prevent a high-level of the fat-like substance, of which can cause chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.

In addition, it was found that black beans could reduce inflammation.

Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology, USA, recruited 72 participants with pre-diabetes, and they were monitored while eating chickpeas and black beans every day for over 12 weeks.

The results showed those who ate chickpeas, roughly 160g cooked weight, had better cholesterol levels.

People who consumed black beans, approximately 170g cooked weight, had reduced inflammation.

And researcher Morganne Smith thinks the findings could inform "dietary guidelines, clinicians or public health programmes" that aim to prevent heart disease and diabetes.

She said: "Individuals with pre-diabetes often exhibit impaired lipid metabolism and chronic low-grade inflammation, both of which can contribute to the development of conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

"Our study found that bean consumption helped significantly lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation in people with pre-diabetes, although glucose levels were not changed.

"[We] showed the benefits of consuming beans in adults with pre-diabetes, but they are a great option for everyone."