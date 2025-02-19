Chinese dog chews could turn yappy pooches into howling werewolves.

The Food Standards Agency has warned certain products from Barkoo and Chrisco can cause behavioural changes in them.

It has ordered pet owners to stop giving them the chews "immediately" and should call a vet if their dog is unwell.

Tina Potter, from the Food Standards Agency, said: "While there is no confirmed distribution of affected products to the UK, there is the possibility that some consumers may have purchased these online from international sellers.

"No unsafe dog chews have been identified but, based on international investigations so far, we are advising dog owners to avoid feeding the affected chews to dogs as a precaution.

"There is no evidence to suggest these products present any risk to human health."

The affected products are:

Barkoo kaustange natur 29 cm, Barkoo kauknochen, geknotet natur 11cm and Barkoo Kauknochen geknotet 24cm and Barkoo Kauknochen geknotet mit Spirulina 12cm.

Chrisco Tyggeruller med kylling, 10 stk, Chrisco Tyggeruller med kylling kyllingelever, 100g and Chrisco Tyggeruller 18 stk,

Chrisco Massive politistave, 2.stk. - brune, Chrisco Massive politistave, 2stk. - hvide and Chrisco Tyggerulle m. kylling and kyllingelever, 1stk.