Chocolate biscuits could help people lose weight

Eating chocolate biscuits could aid weight loss in the future.

A group of scientists - who are inventing snacks to make people feel full - say that the antioxidants in the cocoa used to make dark chocolate can trigger fullness hormones.

They then created a special cocoa biscuit to increase the effects and added a bitter extract from the absinthe plant.

The study involved a pilot group of 11 people who ate the 85g biscuit once a day in the morning and results showed that it appeared to stimulate the same hormones as weight-loss injections as participants reported being less hungry during the day, which researchers say would prevent people from snacking and over-eating.

One of the hormones triggered is GLP-1, which is targeted by weight loss jabs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Study author Dr. Flavia Prodam, of the University of Eastern Piedmont in Italy, said: "All the people who ate the biscuit reported lower hunger before dinner.

"It has already been reported that cocoa and dark chocolate have an effect on satiety and in this biscuit with the bitter compound that effect is even higher. I think the GLP-1 receptor could be affected specifically by the bitter compound but we need to investigate that part."