Classical music could help people lose weight

Researchers, including from University College London, found people who listen to genres with calm and soothing tones were more likely to eat healthy foods.

However, those who jam out to jazz, rap or rock music tend to feast their eyes on and scoff junk food.

The findings validate previous studies that have linked music and food and experts believe that soft music makes people think again about their unhealthy food cravings.

Boffins that the slower tempo of classical pieces reduces activity in the regions of the brain that generate hunger pangs.

The team wrote in the journal Brain Topography: "There is a potential connection between music and food.

"Some studies have found that lower volume music and music played at a higher pitch increases people's preferences for healthy foods."