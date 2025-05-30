A holiday weekend adventure in the Adirondack High Peaks turned into a bizarre rescue mission involving a false death report and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Adventurers in the US took magic mushrooms during their climbing trip

On the morning of May 24, Forest Ranger Praczkajlo from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation was dispatched to Cascade Mountain in North America after receiving a distress call claiming a hiker had died.

Two individuals had dialled 911, insisting their third companion was deceased. But when they ran into the Cascade Summit Steward, they also admitted they were disoriented and couldn’t find their way back — despite being in one of the region’s most well-known hiking spots.

Cascade Mountain, ranked as the 36th-tallest peak in the Adirondacks, is a sought-after climb for outdoor enthusiasts. The popular trail draws plenty of foot traffic throughout the year and is an unlikely place for hikers to get lost.

But for this group, it wasn’t steep terrain or rugged conditions that caused trouble. Officials later revealed that the two hikers who called for help had taken psychedelic mushrooms and were under the influence at the time of the incident.

The pair, described as being in a "confused state", were safely escorted by Ranger Praczkajlo to emergency services, where they were met by both an ambulance and New York State Police.

In a surprising twist, the friend they believed was dead turned out to be perfectly fine.

According to authorities, he made contact later and had not suffered any injuries and Ranger Praczkajlo guided him back to the group’s campsite without further issue.