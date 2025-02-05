Couples would allow each other to sleep with their celebrity crush.

Couples would allow each other to sleep with celebrity crushes such as Brad Pitt

A study from the cards retailer Thortful has revealed that a quarter of couples say they have agreed that they would let their partner have a one-off fling with their dream A-lister in the unlikely event of the opportunity arising.

A poll of 2,000 couples in the UK revealed that movie heartthrob Brad Pitt was the ideal fling for women while 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie was first choice for men.

Other names to feature on celebrity crush lists include George Clooney, David Beckham, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence.

The survey comes as Thortful have released new cards where people can put their face on a celebrity's body.

The company's managing director Pip Heywood said: "British Couples pride themselves on having a laugh with their partner, and Valentine's Day is no exception."