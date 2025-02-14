Couples therapy could be done by using ChatGPT.

A team from Ohio State University and Hatch Data and Mental Health got 830 people - whom almost a fifth had couples therapy in the past - to take part in the study, and they guessed correctly 51 per cent of the time that the response came from the OpenAI tool.

Whereas, 56 per cent stated correctly that a response had come from a therapist.

The tool told one person who has been described as a "clean freak" that it can be "frustrating when it feels like your standards aren't being met, especially in your own home".

And it informed the other partner that their efforts could be "overlooked".

The team said: "Plainly stated, if GenAI cannot do it now, it will find a way to imitate humans to a sufficient degree soon.

"Thus, mental health experts find themselves in a precarious situation: we must speedily discern the possible destination (for better or worse) of the AI-therapist train as it may have already left the station."