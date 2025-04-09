A dad has used a pipe wrench to pull out his "big" molar due to not being able to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.

Kaspars Grenenbergs used a pipe wrench to pull out one of his molars

Kaspars Grenenbergs could not get an appointment from all four of his nearest practices due to them being fully booked up after telling them he had slight pain with one of his molars.

However, as the pain intensified over a few days, he had no choice but to use 100g of whisky as a disinfectant and swallow painkillers to numb the pain before grabbing the tool to twist the large, flat tooth out from the back of his mouth.

The 44-year-old cable company worker from Downham Market, Norfolk, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's hard to explain how painful it was.

"It took a lot of twisting to get it out.

"It was one of the big molars at the back.

"I couldn't wait, no one was getting back to me."