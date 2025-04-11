Fathers can hold clues as to whether somebody is at risk of dementia.

Dads can hold clues as to whether you will suffer from Alzheimer's

A "surprising" finding has revealed a familial link in terms of the neurodegenerative disease, as people whose dads have Alzheimer's may be at greater risk of the illness.

The new research found that having a father with the neurodegenerative disease may be tied to a greater spread of the tau protein in the brain – a warning sign of Alzheimer's.

The study looked at 243 people - with an average age of 68 - who had a family history of Alzheimer's disease, but had no thinking or memory issues themselves.

Previous analysis had suggested that having a mother with Alzheimer's may put you more at risk of developing the disease.

Dr. Sylvia Villeneuve, author of the study at McGill University in Canada, said: "We were surprised to see that people with a father with Alzheimer's were more vulnerable to the spread of tau in the brain, as we had hypothesised that we would see more brain changes in people with affected mothers."