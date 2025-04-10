Eating only at daytime can protect shift workers from heart health dangers.

People who work nights should only eat during the day

Experts from the University of Southampton in the UK and Mass General Brigham in the US say the previous research has shown that working night shifts can lead to "serious" danger to cardiovascular health – but snacking exclusively in daytime hours can alleviate this.

The team worked with 20 healthy and young participants over a two-week period, where they had no access to windows or watches to study the effect of circadian misalignment on their body functions.

In the study, participants stayed awake for 32 hours in a dimly lit environment – maintaining constant body posture and eating identical snacks every hour.

They were then assigned to either eating during the day or night, with after-effects of the food timing on their cardiovascular risk factors examined.

It was discovered that the risk factors were unaffected for those who eating in the daytime.

Professor Frank Scheer, from Brigham and Women's Hospital, said: "Our prior research has shown that circadian misalignment – the mistiming of our behavioural cycle relative to our internal body clock – increases cardiovascular risk factors.

"We wanted to understand what can be done to lower the risk, and our new research suggests food timing could be that target."