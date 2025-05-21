Brushing teeth after breakfast is wrong, according to a health expert.

Doctor reveals the best time for people to brush their teeth in the morning

Doctor Praveen Sharma, of the University of Birmingham, said people should clean their gnashers before they tuck into their first meal of the day.

This is because if people have something acidic for their or to accompany their breakfast, such as orange juice, it can affect tooth enamel and the dentine - which, according to ScienceDirect.com is defined as a " hard tissue that constitutes the main body of teeth".

As well as encouraging people to brush their teeth after breakfast, Dr. Sharma also stresses an expensive toothpaste does not make teeth cleaner.

He said that as long as the toothpaste has fluoride in it, it "doesn't have much of an effect".

Dr. Sharma is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Ideally you should brush before you have your breakfast.

"You don't want to be brushing after you've had something acidic as it's going to have a softening effect on the mineral substance of the tooth enamel and the dentine.

"If you prefer to brush after you've had your breakfast, then you should leave some time between breakfast and brushing your teeth to allow for that."