Peeing in the shower has been strongly disputed.

Urinating in the shower has been strongly disputed

Doctor Teresa Irwin, a urogynaecologist, claims doing so trains the brain to link the sound of falling water with the need to urinate.

And this can confuse the body's bladder control and result in frequent, unnecessary trips to the loo.

In a video shared on TikTok, Dr. Irwin said: "It's kind of like Pavlov's dog training where every time they heard a little bell ring, they will start to salivate.

"And your bladder every time it hears running water, it's going to want to pee

"So every time you're washing your hands, taking a shower, washing the dishes, if there is running water your bladder is going to 'salivating' because it wants to go and pee.

"So you need to stop!"