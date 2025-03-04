The Beatles hit 'She Loves You' should not be played by motorists.

The Beatles encourage erratic driving

Experts claim that the Fab Four's 1963 track makes drivers go faster and take unnecessary risks on the road because of its quick 150 beats-per-minute (BPM) tempo.

The researchers also warned drivers not to play classic tracks such as Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way' and instead have recommended slower-paced songs like Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' and Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'.

Analysts examined a series of songs and ranked them based on their BPM and level of 'aggressiveness', a measure of intensity that could encourage more erratic driving.

A spokesperson for the company Select Car Leasing, which commissioned the study, said: "To ensure safer driving, the music you listen to should mimic the human heartbeat, with a BPM that falls between 60 to 100."