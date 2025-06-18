Eating fruit and veg during the day may cure insomnia overnight - with results seen in under 24 hours.

Eating fruit during the day can help people sleep better at night

A brand new study by the University of Chicago and Columbia University tracked healthy young adults' diets and sleep patterns and found eating their five-a-day enjoyed up to 16 per cent better sleep quality - fewer wake-ups and deeper rest.

Participants used food-tracking apps during the day and wore wrist monitors at night to record real sleep data - not just dreamy feelings. It was revealed that just a single day of eating fruit and veg could mean a single night of deep, uninterrupted sleep.

Dr. Esra Tasali, lead sleep expert at the University of Chicago, said: "It’s remarkable that such a meaningful change could be observed within less than 24 hours."

Experts say the nutrients in fruit and veg, like carbs and tryptophan, help your body produce melatonin and serotonin, the hormones that calm you down and prime you for sleep.

The study’s co-author, Dr. Marie‑Pierre St‑Onge of Columbia University, stressed that regular sleep habits, dark rooms, and avoiding late caffeine are essential.