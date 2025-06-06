A wild elephant stomped into a food shop for a feasting spree.

An elephant stuff himself after barging into a shop in Thailand

Plai Biang Lek, 27, escaped from a national park in Thailand and walked half a mile to a corner shop on Monday (02.06.25).

Residents said it is normal for him to walk past the food shop - but this was the first time he entered the premises.

The elephant ate a sandwich, nine bags of rice crackers, eggs and dried bananas.

The store's owner did not mind Plai helping himself to food, but it was the park rangers who stopped him in his tracks and forced him to leave.

Some members of the Khao Yai Elephant Lovers Group on Facebook gave $25 to the store to pay for the food Plai ate.