A bad diet is damaging to the brain.

Eating fast-food, such as burger and chips, can be bad for your brain

Scientists say consuming foods high in fat, such as burgers and chips, can cause the brain to become inflamed within 72 hours.

As well as the brain becoming inflamed, a fast-food diet can also lead to impaired memory.

It comes as a team from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, USA, carried out the test on lab rats.

One group was on a high-fat diet, while the others were on a typical feed.

Ruth Barrientos, senior author and from The Ohio State University's Institute for Behavioural Medicine Research, said: "We showed that within three days tremendous neuro-inflammatory shifts are occurring."