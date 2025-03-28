Kefir could help fight Alzheimer's.

Drinking kefir could be beneficial for the brain

The fermented milk drink - which contains a lot of probiotics - may be able to help boost cognitive function to improve memory in people with the progressive condition that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

As it is "teeming with live microorganisms, [it] is thought to influence the gut microbiota, potentially reducing inflammation and the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain".

It comes as a team of researchers looked at seven existing studies, with one focusing on humans, and how the drink affects the brain and if could be as beneficial to the brain as it is to the gut.

They said of the findings, published in the journal Brain Behaviour and Immunity Integrative: "Kefir contains bioactive compounds, such as B vitamins, choline, and folic acid, which are essential for neuronal health and cognitive function.

"Thus, kefir could emerge as a promising complementary treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

“In animal models, the primary outcomes were antioxidant effects, reduced beta-amyloid deposition, and attenuation of vascular damage and neurodegeneration.

"In human studies, kefir supplementation resulted in decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines, reactive oxygen species (ROS), and oxidative proteins, and was associated with improvements in memory.

“Given its potential benefits, kefir could serve as a valuable adjunct to conventional treatments for Alzheimer's disease, warranting further investigation in clinical settings.”