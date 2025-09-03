A toucan was rescued from behind a dishwasher after it fell down the toilet.

Chester the toucan / Credit: Instagram

Chester gave his owner Maria Stagliano, from Virginia, the fright of her life when he toppled into the toilet while she was cleaning.

On Monday (1.09.25), she explained on Instagram: "I am usually so good about putting the lid down but I did not notice he was in the bathroom with me."

Although the water was "clean", his owner rushed him to the sink for a quick scrub.

But Chester "does not like forced baths" and bolted before he could be dried.

The soggy bird then discovered a hidden hole near the dishwasher and vanished inside.

Maria added: "I don't think either of us knew this hole existed."

Fearing she would damage pipes if she tried to pull the appliance out, she rang her apartment maintenance team but was told it was not an emergency.

So Maria called Arlington County Fire Department.

She said: "Firemen get cats out of trees. Surely they can get a toucan out of a dishwasher crawl space?

"Arlington County Fire Department was a HUGE help and super sweet!!"