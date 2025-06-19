Texas has been invaded by "demonic" flesh-eating worms.

The wriggling horrors, with heads shaped like miniature hammers, can grow up to a foot long and drag themselves into yards and driveways, much to the surprise of local residents.

The worms release a neurotoxin that can irritate human skin and sicken pets that nibble on them.

One resident even said seeing them felt like "the end times… even the worms are demonic".

Terrifyingly, a new worm emerges if the creatures are cut in half.

Officials in the US state warn: "Cut it, now you’ve got two."

People have been urged to spray the worms with salt vinegar before placing them in a plastic bag and are advised not to use gloves or a paper towel when moving the invertebrates to avoid skin irritation.

Chris Girard, a resident of Texas state capital Austin, said: "I found three of these hammerhead worms on my front porch!

"They are toxic to the touch and are harmful to humans and pets alike. I killed these with salt... they shrivelled up quickly. Eyes open!"