A full English breakfast can make people fart.

Full English breakfast

Food experts claim one item in the classic British breakfast staple - bacon, sausages, eggs, baked beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, and toast or fried bread, sometimes accompanied by black pudding - can leave Brits feeling bloated.

They reckon baked beans should either be banned from the plate or rinsed before eating as they are the main culprit for causing bottom burps.

According to a new report from food intolerance test service Supplylife, it is not the bacon, sausage or eggs causing discomfort, but the beans.

It said: "Britain’s favourite breakfast hides a surprising culprit – it isn’t the bacon, sausage or eggs but the humble baked beans.

"While beans are packed with fibre and protein, they also contain natural sugars that many can’t digest properly.

"These sugars move into the large bowel, where gut bacteria break them down, releasing gas and pulling in water."

The report added the sugars "aren’t absorbed well" in a sensitive gut and can cause "wind, bloating and cramps".

It went on: "Add toast, milk in your tea, and you may be stacking up several triggers at once."