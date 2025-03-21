Gen Zers are ditching sugary treats for high-protein foods.

Gen Zers are ditching cups of tea and cake

A study by British Lion Eggs found 31 per cent have snubbed chocolate cake, and 25 per cent have distanced themselves from having a cup of tea with dairy milk and sugar - amongst other sweet snacks.

Instead, this demographic cohort - who were born between 1997 and 2012 - are replacing them with chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs and protein shakes.

Others are opting for Greek yoghurt or nuts.

A spokesman for British Lion Eggs is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “It is clear to see that health-conscious Brits are looking to change up their snack routine.

“They want to increase their protein each day so that they can stay fuller for longer, manage their weight and stay strong.

"Eggs are one of the most nutritious, natural, cost-effective and versatile ways to do this.”