Some Gen Zers feel uncomfortable when people say "thank you".

Bank Nationwide polled 2,000 Brits on the way the nation says thank you in 2025 and the findings show that one in five (18 per cent) of those born between 1995-2012 do not like it when someone compliments them with the phrase.

The results also showed that over half (55 per cent) feel like they’re receiving thanks less these days, with 46 per cent claiming people don’t make time to express their gratitude.

Those living in Brighton, Manchester, and Bristol are the most thankful - with them saying the phrase 15 times a day.

However, 15 per cent admit they say "thanks" at least once a day - but they do not mean it.

The poll comes as broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald delivered a £600 million-plus message of thanks to the nation as part of 'The Big Nationwide Thank You'.

It sees one in five Brits sharing in over £600 million as a ‘thank you’ from Britain’s biggest building society for helping build the financial strength needed to purchase Virgin Money.

Catherine Kehoe, Chief Customer Officer at Nationwide, said: “Our members are at the heart of what makes Nationwide a good way to bank, so when we profit, so do they.

"They have helped make us even stronger and able to deliver even greater value by acquiring Virgin Money, so we wanted to share a thanks back to them all in a truly nationwide way.

"Whether they save or spend their £50 we hope it goes some way to showing our appreciation.”