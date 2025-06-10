Generation Zers struggle to focus.

Generation Zers struggle to focus

A study by Extra found over half of those aged 18-24 failed to focus on a task for longer than 30 minutes.

It was said that three-quarters of Gen Zers - people born between 1997 and 2012 - like to procrastinate because their mind is occupied with something else.

It comes as the research found that 34 per cent of the demographic cohort uses the video-based social media platform TiKTok and 20 per cent play video games when on breaks.

Hannah Lee, from Extra, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Procrastination gets a bad rap, but a healthy dose can help your brain reset.

"Those little 'me moments' can create breathing space to help you get back in the zone."