A George Cross medal bought in a car boot sale for £20 could fetch up to £2 million at auction.

A George Cross medal is set to go under the hammer on April 1, 2025

The medal - which is the highest award given to someone for their great acts of heroism or courage in scenarios of extreme danger - was bestowed posthumously to Second Lieutenant Michael Paul Benner in 1957.

He died after trying to save Snapper Phillips - who joined Michael and four other men as they took part in a mammoth 12,400 expedition to Austria's tallest mountain, Grossglockner - after he slipped and fell on their descent due to the icy and stormy weather conditions.

With no hesitation, Michael tried to save him, but it ended in him also falling to his death.

After the medal was not seen for years, it was discovered in a box of military memorabilia at an East Yorkshire car boot sale, and it was slapped with a £20 price tag.

Now, it is set to go under the hammer on April 1, 2025, at Heckmondwike Auctions in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire.

A reserve price has been set for between £60,000 and £80,000.

However, the auctioneers said another rare George Cross medal previously sold for £2.1 million.