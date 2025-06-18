A 135‑year‑old Galapagos tortoise has become a father for the first time.

Goliath the Galapagos tortoise has become a dad aged 135

Goliath, who weighs a whopping 517 lb (234 kg), had finally sired a hatchling - after his partner Sweet Pea laid eight eggs at Zoo Miami in January and one baby emerged on June 4 following a 128-day incubation

This is the first time a Galapagos tortoise has ever hatched at Zoo Miami - making it a double milestone. And Goliath is now the oldest male parent in the world.

Zoo Miami is seeking recognition from Guinness World Records for both Goliath and Sweet Pea, who, at around 85–100 years old, might be the oldest mum ever.

Born on Santa Cruz Island in June 1890, Goliath made his way to the US in 1929 (Bronx Zoo) before settling in Miami in 1981 - becoming the zoo’s oldest resident.

Zoo ambassador Ron Magill called Goliath a hero, stating: "He is living proof that where there’s a will, there’s a way. He’s an inspiration to never give up hope!"

The new hatchling is thriving, active, and healthy and is also living in its own enclosure.