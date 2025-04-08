A pair of giant tortoises have become parents for the first time at the age of 100.

Mommy the tortoise has become a mother at a very old age

Abrazzo and Mommy, who are critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, welcomed four hatchlings at Philadelphia Zoo last week.

The zoo says that the births are a first in its history and that Mommy - who arrived at the zoo back in 1932 - is the oldest known first-time mother in her species.

The first of the eggs hatched in February and three others followed shortly afterwards.

The hatchlings are being kept out of public view and will be shown to the wider public on April 23 - to coincide with the 93rd anniversary of Mommy's arrival in Philadelphia.

The zoo's president and CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman said: "This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn't be more excited to share this news with the world.

"Mommy arrived at the zoo in 1932, meaning anyone that has visited the zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her.

"Philadelphia Zoo's vision is that those hatchlings will be part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years ago."