Goats are the smartest animals on the farm.

Goats are smart animals

In a landmark study, scientists from the University of Aberystwyth assessed the ability of three animals - goats, sheep and alpacas - to process information.

The experts analysed their ability to understand that objects still exist when they are no longer visible, a useful skill for tracking herd members or predators.

The animals were tasked with finding objects hidden under cups and were given food treats if they answered correctly.

It was found that goats had the most success on the tasks, while the sheep and alpacas found it hard to track the items as the tests became increasingly complicated.

Megan Quail, lead author of the research, said: "This study is the first to directly compare the cognitive abilities of several domesticated livestock species.

"We found that goats demonstrated the greatest capacity to understand that objects still exist even when they are hidden - this could be linked to their need to be more selective in their eating habits.

"It may also be a sign of goats' greater environmental awareness than sheep or alpacas."