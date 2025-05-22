The American government wants to track UFO sightings with the public's help.

In a notice issued on Wednesday (21.05.25), US defence officials at the Pentagon showcased plans for a software system to be used by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the organisation set up to probe UFOs and other mysterious aerial objects.

Officials wrote: "The intent is to field this capability for AARO personnel at AARO HQ and for use at supporting organizations."

The new system would be hosted on the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS), an intranet used by the Department of Defense to handle top-secret and sensitive information.

In a statement to DefenseScoop, an official confirmed: "AARO currently uses a variety of tools for its mission management needs and seeks to integrate them."

The move marks the first formal request for public involvement since AARO’s creation under former President Joe Biden's administration in 2022.

The office is tasked with spearheading "whole-of-government efforts to detect, identify, attribute, and as appropriate, mitigate, spaceborne, airborne, and maritime objects of interest in or near national security areas", according to the Pentagon.

The new case management system (CMS) would help officials track incoming reports, manage internal workflows, and eventually handle submissions from the public.

The official added: "A case management system, or CMS, will assist AARO in tracking the status of the UAP reports in its holdings and in meeting its records management requirements, particularly as the office works to launch a public UAP reporting mechanism."

The Pentagon isn't saying. The official declined to share a cost estimate for the project at this stage.