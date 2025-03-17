Green tea can help ease hangovers.

The drink contains "powerful" antioxidants that can help the liver metabolise alcohol, leading to a reduction in symptoms after consuming too much alcohol the night before so it has been suggested that those celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Monday (17.03.25) may want to stock up.

Britsuperstore owner Richard Price said: "These antioxidants reduce the oxidative stress caused by alcohol, helping to minimise the harmful effects it can have on your body.

"While drinking green tea won’t guarantee a completely hangover-free morning, it can certainly support your body’s natural detox process and potentially reduce common hangover symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and dehydration.

"Green tea also helps with hydration, a key element in post-drinking recovery."