The famous Greggs Sausage Roll is set to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

The Greggs Sausage Roll has been immortalised in wax by Madame Tussauds London

The beloved British delicacy has secured an unexpected slot in the Baker Street attraction's Culture Capital Zone to mark National Sausage Roll Day on Thursday 5th June.

The zone – which features Sir David Attenborough, Stormzy and William Shakespeare – is a space dedicated to those who have helped shape British culture and will now include the flakey pastry that is recognised by almost one in two Brits (46 per cent) as a bona fide national icon.

The replica Sausage Roll has been handcrafted in detail by the talented artists at Madame Tussauds London and marks the first time an individual food item has ever been given the celebrity treatment.

The figure follows the same making process as human figure creations, using the same traditional plaster moulding method as Madame Tussaud herself – from sample measurements, to clay moulds, to the hand-painted details.

The team analysed dozens of individual Greggs Sausage Rolls to make sure that they captured the distinct crisp and flakey layers as well as the unmistakable golden glaze.

The finished masterpiece is displayed on a regal blue velvet cushion, elevated on a classic plinth and accompanied by a commemorative plaque – giving the humble pastry the full A-list experience it merits.

Jo Kinsey, Studio Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "The Greggs Sausage Roll is synonymous with British culture - we just had to put it in our Culture Zone. Our artists have put in numerous hours to capture every detail of this popular menu item, the pressure was on to capture it perfectly because we know how passionate Brits are about their favourite pastry!

"We took the process very seriously, making this creation the exact same way we make all our figures at the attraction. We're delighted to honour its iconic status with a history-making feat - the first time an individual food item has had the honour of having their own figure at Madame Tussauds London. We can’t wait for guests to be stopped in the tracks at the life-like sausage roll - just in time for National Sausage Roll Day."