Hangovers get less severe as people grow older.

Psychologist Abbie Jordan said the "frequency and severity" of hangovers after boozing sessions "decrease with age", despite the widely-held belief that the opposite is true.

Experts at Utrecht University in the Netherlands collected data from 761 alcohol drinkers between the ages of 18 and 94, with participants asked how much they drank and to rate their hangover severity.

The results showed that "tolerance" to the effects of booze develops with age.

The study stated: "Analysis revealed a significant and negative partial correlation between age and hangover severity, indicating with increasing age, less severe hangovers are experienced."

It continued: "This observation suggests that with increasing age, tolerance develops to the severity of experienced hangover symptoms."

The team also found that the hangover contrasts between the sexes were at their greatest in the younger age groups but were "significantly smaller or absent" in older people.