Historians are in a dispute about the number of penises on the Bayeux Tapestry

Two medieval experts are locked in a dispute over how many male genitalia are embroidered into the cloth that depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066.

Oxford University professor George Garnett made headlines around the world six years ago when he revealed that he had counted 93 penises stitched into the cloth - 88 of which belonged to horses and the rest to the human figures.

However, the Bayeux Tapestry scholar Dr. Christopher Monk believes he has found a 94th todger with a running man having something dangling beneath his tunic.

Dr. Monk is insistent that it is a penis while Garnett argues that it is a sword or dagger.

The former said: "I am in no doubt that the appendage is a depiction of male genitalia - the missed penis, shall we say. The detail is surprisingly anatomically fulsome."

Despite the smutty nature of the dispute, Garnett insists that the pair's work is important for "understanding medieval minds".

The academic said: "The whole point of studying history is to understand how people thought in the past.

"And medieval people were not crude, unsophisticated, dim-witted individuals. Quite the opposite."