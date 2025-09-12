Housework has lots of health benefits.

Housework does wonders for a person's health

Experts have discovered that spending just half an hour twice a week doing chores such as hoovering can help people lower their blood pressure and keep fit.

Dr. Nish Manek explained that "aiming for 30 minutes" of exercise through household tasks can "significantly help" an individual's health.

She told BBC Science Focus: "This includes activities where you can still talk but feel your breathing quicken, such as brisk walking, cycling or even active housework."

Various celebrities have spoken about the importance of housework in their exercise routines and personal trainer to the stars Cornel Chin says that chores play a vital role in boosting the fitness levels of people.

Chin - whose clients include actor Leonardo DiCaprio - said: "I teach a lot of my clients how to incorporate exercise into their daily chores.

"It's a very good way to add stretching and strengthening exercises to their fitness programme.

"(But) it doesn't constitute a good aerobic workout."