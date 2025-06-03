The rich and famous could live forever by 2050 thanks to advances in science, a top futurologist has predicted.

The rich and famous could be immortal by 2050

Dr. Ian Pearson - who used to be an engineer before turning to future-gazing - believes that humans who stay alive until then might dodge death altogether as new tech will be able to replace worn-out body parts or even let people live inside computers.

He said: "By 2050, it will only really be for the rich and famous."

Dr. Pearson explained that a mix of breakthroughs in robotics, genetic engineering and computing could let people live on in different forms or digital worlds even after their physical bodies have died.

He added: "This would allow people to have multiple existences and identities, or to carry on living long after their biological death."